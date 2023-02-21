OnePlus 11 Concept Phone Teaser shows a Flowing Back

OnePlus has finally released the official teaser post for the OnePlus 11 Concept smartphone. It was first teased briefly at the OnePlus Cloud 11 launch event on February 7. The company launched the OnePlus 11 5G, the OnePlus 11R, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, the OnePlus Pad, the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro, and the OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro at the event.

The Oneplus 11 Concept device is set to be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress 2023 later this month. The company has offered a brief glimpse of the design of the upcoming smartphone via the teaser.

OnePlus 11 Concept smartphone

OnePlus officially teased the first look of the OnePlus 11 Concept device, which will be unveiled by OnePlus at the MWC 2023 event on February 27 in Barcelona. The teaser image revealed the camera bump of the device with “icy blue pipelines” on the back. The icy blue pipeline are said to represent blood vessels.

Though the teaser images do not reveal much of the product, the company clarified that this design is called the “Flowing Back.”

“The images show the engineering breakthroughs of the OnePlus 11 Concept by highlighting the icy blue pipelines which run through the entire back of the phone, almost like OnePlus 11 Concept has its own series of blood vessels. OnePlus 11 Concept’s pipelines are housed inside a bold and futuristic unibody glass design inspired by the calm stillness and vast power of a glacial lake,” the company wrote in a description.

Currently, the Nothing Phone 1 is the only smartphone to have a lit-up back. Nothing Phone 1 features a Glyph Interface that allows users to customise the lighting effects on the back of the phone for specific contacts and notifications. However, there is no information on whether the lights on the back of the OnePlus 11 Concept will serve a similar purpose.