OnePlus 11 5G: Which Android devices can be the competitors of the flagship smartphone

OnePlus 11 5G has been launched in India and the new flagship device from the brand seems promising. At a price of Rs 56,999 the OnePlus 11 5G can be considered as a value-for-money flagship. The key highlights of the smartphones include the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 5000mAh battery and a display of 120Hz. However, there are some smartphones available in the market that offer almost the same features in the same price range.

We have mentioned some smartphones that can be considered as OnePlus 11 5G competitors.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

The flagship device offered by Motorola offers a 6.67-inch pOLED and HDR10+ display with 144Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and offers up to 12 GB of RAM. The storage of the device is up to 256 GB. The Edge 30 Ultra runs on Android 12 out of the box. In terms of camera, the device will offer World’s first 200MP primary camera. The rear camera setup offers a 50MP Ultra Wide Angle Camera along with a 12MP Portrait (Telephoto) Camera. Similarly, the 60MP Front Camera offers great selfies.

Under the hood, a 4610 mAh battery offers great battery backup and supports 125W TurboPower Charging. The company claims that 7 minutes of charging can offer ample power to survive a day on regular usage.

Other important features of the device include UFS 3.1 , corning gorilla glass 5 with anti-fingerprint coating, metal frame, IP52 water protection certification, turbopower 125W charging (or turbo power 125), 50W wireless charging, 10W wireless power sharing, 3 microphones, fingerprint on display, screen fingerprint reader, face unlock and thinkshield for mobile.

Motorola promises 3 assured upgrades and 4 years of security updates. Currently, the smartphone has a price tag of Rs 54,999 (8GB+128GB) on Flipkart.

iQOO 11 5G

The iQOO 11 gets a 6.78-inch AMOLED QHD+ display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The display gets a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. A tiny punch hole is present at the top of the flat display and it houses a 16MP selfie camera. It built-in optical fingerprint sensor is present on the smartphone.

Under the hood, this smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It comes paired with 8/16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It runs Android 13 OS with custom FunTouchOS 13 skin on top. The smartphone sports a 50MP primary camera, a 13MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens in its rear triple camera module. The smartphone can capture up to 8K resolution videos at 30FPS and offers features like night mode and moon mode.

When it comes to battery, a 5,000 mAh battery powers the device. A 120W fast-charging system is present on the device. The company has claimed that the bundled charger is capable of charging 50 per cent of the battery in just 8 minutes. Connectivity options on the device include Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6, and NFC.

The 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs 59,999 (on Amazon). On the other hand, the smartphone 16GB + 256GB variant costs Rs 64,999 (on Amazon).

Samsung Galaxy S22

The Samsung Galaxy S22 gets a 6.1-inch Full HD+ display along with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The GPU of the device is Qualcomm Adreno 730 while the processor is Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Users get an internal storage of 128GB while the RAM is 8GB.

When it comes to camera, the rear camera of the smartphone is a triple camera unit. The triple camera setup consists of 50MP primary camera along with a 12MP and 10MP camera. The front camera is a 10MP camera. The S22 offers great pictures even during night and includes camera features like Nightography, Object eraser and much more. On the other hand, the device is powered by a 3700 mAh Lithium-ion battery. The connectivity features on the Galaxy S22 include 5G/ 4G/ 3G/2G, Wi-Fi v5.2, USB Type C, GPS and much more. The sensors offered on the smartphone are Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Light Sensor and Proximity Sensor.

The smartphone gets a price tag of Rs 52,890 for 8GB + 128GB variant on Flipkart.

Google Pixel 7

The Pixel 7 is powered by Google Tensor G2 processor and offers 8GB of RAM along with 256/128 GB of storage. The display of the smartphone is 6.3-inch FHD+ and supports up to 90 Hz refresh rate.

The rear camera setup offers 12MP ultra wide lens and a 50MP wide angle lens and a telephoto lens. The front camera is a 10.8MP unit. The smartphone supports 4K video recording. Important camera features high resolution 8x zoom, real tone and movie motion blur. The company claims that the battery of the smartphone offers backup of more than 24 hours with fast charging support. The Google Pixel 7 currently costs Rs 56,999 on Flipkart for the 8GB +128 GB variant.

Realme GT Neo 5

If are planning to hold on for some weeks you might gets hands on the Realme GT Neo 5. The upcoming flagship device offered by Realme is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset that will offer great performance on day-to-day use. In terms of the camera, the device will offer a primary 50MP rear camera with OIS (Sony IMX890 sensor). The other cameras that are offered on the smartphone include 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP camera. The selfie camera on the device is a 16MP shooter. There will also be the presence of RGB lights next to the camera module. The RGB lights will offer 25 different colour options. The price of the smartphone is expected to be close to Rs 50,000.