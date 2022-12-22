OnePlus 11 5G specifications spotted on TENAA ahead of launch in February 2023

OnePlus 11 5G will be the latest device that will be launched by the manufacturer (OnePlus). It will be launched alongside the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 on February 7, 2023. Ahead of its launch, the OnePlus 11 5G has been spotted on the TENAA certification website along with some key details. The company has earlier teased that the smartphone is bringing back Hasselblad camera module along with the alert slider.

Key specifications that have been listed in the TENAA certification website are mentioned below.

The OnePlus 11 5G will get a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 3216x 1440 pixels AMOLED display. The refresh rate of the smartphone is 120Hz. When it comes to the processor, the device will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. In terms of RAM, the smartphone is paired with 12GB/16GB of RAM. The storage of the smartphone is 256GB/512GB.

On the software front, the OnePlus 11 5G will run on ColorOS 13 skin based on Android 13. Meanwhile, the Indian variant of the smartphone will offer OxygenOS 13 skin.

In terms of camera, OnePlus 11 will offer a triple camera setup that is housed in a circular bump. The primary camera is a 50MP camera while the other two cameras are 48MP and 32MP.The triple rear cameras are paired with a LED flash. On the other hand, the selfie camera gets a 16MP sensor.

When it comes to dimensions, the OnePlus 11 5G will measure 163.1×74.1×8.53mm and weigh 205g. The device offers 2,435mAh dual-cell battery (rated) and supports 100W fast charging. The device will be offered in Green and Black colour options.

Various reports have suggested that the smartphone will be more expensive than the current flagship (OnePlus 10T). It is expected that the OnePlus 11 5G will be priced Rs 3k-Rs 5k more than its predecessor.

Important sensors on the smartphone include gravity sensor, distance sensor, light sensor, under-screen fingerprint, face recognition etc.