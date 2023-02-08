OnePlus 11 5G smartphone launched in India

New Delhi: Global smartphone brand OnePlus on Tuesday launched its new flagship smartphone, 11 5G, and its latest TV, 65 Q2 Pro, in India.

The OnePlus 11 5G comes in two colourways — Titan Black and Eternal Green — and is available for purchase from online and offline stores at a starting price of Rs 56,999 from February 14 onwards.

The OnePlus TV 65 Q2 is priced at Rs 99,999, and will be available for open sale in March 2023 in India, said the company.

“With an improved fast and smooth experience, effortless imaging, and modern elegance design, OnePlus 11 5G is definitely a well-rounded flagship that is competitive at its price point,” said Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus, Senior Vice President and Chief of Product at OPPO and OnePlus, at the OnePlus Cloud 11 event.

The OnePlus 11 5G features a 6.7-inch display that comes with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The smartphone comes equipped with the 3rd Generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile with a “three-main-sensor” triple-camera system — 50MP+32MP+48MP.

The smartphone also comes powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with up to 16GB of RAM.

Further, the new phone supports 100W fast charging, which charges the 5000mAh battery from 1 per cent to 100 per cent in 25 minutes.

Moreover, the new OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro provides flagship-level smart TV performance with smart features, a best-in-class display and immersive sound quality.

“With the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro, we are excited to bring the best-in-class visuals and sound, alongside unparalleled smart features and seamless connectivity. We are positive that our community will truly enjoy the premium user experience that our flagship TV is set to deliver,” said Navnit Nakra, CEO of OnePlus India, at the OnePlus Cloud 11 event.

The TV comes equipped with flagship-level 4K QLED display technology with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

Additionally, the new TV offers a powerful sound system in the OnePlus TV segment, delivering a combined 70W output.

The company also unveiled the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, the second-generation of its flagship earbuds, which is priced at Rs 11,999 and will be available to purchase starting February 14.

Along with the smartphone, TV, and earbuds, the company also launched a few more products, including — OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Featuring 81 Pro keyboard, and OnePlus 11R 5G smartphone.

(IANS Inputs)