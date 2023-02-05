OnePlus 11 5G RAM, color options leaks ahead of India launch

OnePlus 11 5G’s RAM, storage and colour options has been leaked ahead of its scheduled launch in India on February 7. The Chinese manufacturer will also introduce the OnePlus 11R, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and more globally along side OnePlus 11 5G.

OnePlus 11 is tipped to be the first smartphone from the brand to offer 4 major Android updates and 5 years of security patches. That means OnePlus 11 will be getting updates all the way to Android 17. Additionally, we have also covered reports about the Indian pricing of the upcoming device.

Tipster Pricebaba has shared a screenshot of the specifications of the device, which revealed the RAM and storage variants along with colour options for the OnePlus 11 in India.

According to the leak report, the phone will be available in two configurations- one 8GB RAM and 128GB base storage option and another 16GB RAM variant of the phone, with 256GB of internal storage. That means the company will not provide a 12GB RAM option with the OnePlus 11 5G.

The tipster has also suggested that the phone will be available in India with two color options.

The company has already teased the design, and officially confirmed the color options, but has not yet disclosed the official names. As per reports, there will be a green variant , which will be called ‘Eternal Green’ and the sandstone finish option will be named ‘Titan Black.’

OnePlus 11 specs

The OnePlus 11 is expected to feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ E4 OLED LTPO 3.0 display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels. Under the hood, it will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

The smartphone is said to feature a triple camera setup on the back that will house an OIS-enabled 50MP Sony IMX890 main sensor, a 48MP Sony IMX581 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 32MP Sony IMX709 2x telephoto camera. At the front, the smartphone will have a 16MP sensor for selfies. The phone will come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging in Asia and 80W in the US.