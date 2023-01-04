OnePlus 11 5G officially announced in China, gets Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, Hasselblad camera and much more

OnePlus 11 5G has been announced as the flagship OnePlus smartphone in the Chinese market. The smartphone is expected to be launched on February 7 in China. The announcement about the smartphone launch has been made official by the company. Along with the OnePlus 11 5G, the company will launch OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds. Both electronic items offer an upgrade over its predecessor.

OnePlus 11 5G specifications

The OnePlus 11 5G gets a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 3216x 1440 pixels AMOLED LTPO 3.0 screen and 1440p resolution. The refresh rate of the smartphone is 120Hz. When it comes to the processor, the device will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is expected to be faster by 35 percent in terms of CPU performance and 25 percent in terms of GPU performance (when compared with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1). The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is present in the OnePlus 10T.

On the software front, the OnePlus 11 5G will run on ColorOS 13 skin based on Android 13. In terms of camera, the OnePlus 11 will offer a triple camera setup that is housed in a circular bump. The primary camera is a 50MP camera while the other two cameras are 48MP and 32MP.The triple rear cameras are paired with a LED flash. On the other hand, the selfie camera gets a 16MP sensor.

In terms of design, the OnePlus 11 5G offers a stainless steel camera module which is a first in a OnePlus device. There is also the return of the alert slider as well as Hasselblad branding on the device.

When it comes to charging, the OnePlus 11 5G supports 100W SuperVOOC charging and a 5000mAh battery.

OnePlus Buds 2 Pro

The OnePlus Buds 2 Pro wireless TWS-style earphones make use of dual 11mm and 6mm drivers and feature enhanced balance and tone. The earphones are powered by Bluetooth 5.3 LE for a fast and smooth music streaming experience. It offers up to 39 hours of music playback on a full charge.

Price

The OnePlus 11 5G smartphone is priced at CNY 3,999 (12/256GB), CNY4,399 (16/256GB) and CNY4,899 (16/512GB). The phone is available in Green as well as Black colours.