OnePlus 11 5G, Buds Pro 2 to launch on February 7 at Cloud 11 Launch Event

OnePlus has finally revealed the launch date of its upcoming flagship device OnePlus 11 5G. The OnePlus 11 5G will launch on February 7, 2023, New Delhi, India. The smartphone will launch in Cloud 11- an OnePlus launch event. However, the OnePlus 11 5G will not be the only thing that launches in the event. The company will launch the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds along with OnePlus 11 5G in the event.

The OnePlus 11 5G is expected to offer the flagship chipset of Qualcomm- Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in it. The rear camera setup is expected to offer a triple camera setup which is present alongside a LED flash. The rear cameras along with an LED flash are housed together in a prominent camera bump. OnePlus has partnered with Hasselblad for the cameras offered on the device. The Hasselblad imaging feature was excluded from the OnePlus 10T 5G.

Another feature that will be back on the smartphone is the alert slider. We hope that the OnePlus 11 5G will offer up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB storage. In terms of charging, the device is expected to offer 100W fast charging.

On the other hand, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is expected to offer better sound quality than the previous generation of Buds Pro.

We hope that the company officially reveals the features of OnePlus 11 5G as well the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds in the upcoming days.