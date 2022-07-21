OnePlus 10T 5G to launch in India on August 3, Check expected price, specs

OnePlus has confirmed that its upcoming flagship – the OnePlus 10T 5G will make its debut in the Indian market on August 3. The handset is also rumoured to be launched in New York on Aug 3. As per a new leak report, the upcoming OnePlus flagship will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has also shared a poster of the upcoming OnePlus 10T 5G that shows the back design of the phone. But, the poster only shows half of the back end of the device. The poster is of the OnePlus 10T showcases a sandstone-like finish with the OnePlus logo.

If the rumours are to be believed, the 10T 5G will come with a similar design language as that of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

The OnePlus 10T is speculated to cost around Rs 40,000 in India and will be available for purchase in Jade Green and Moonstone Black colour variants.

OnePlus 10T 5G Specifications

The OnePlus 10T was recently spotted on the Geekbench database with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and 16GB of RAM. While another certification database has revealed that the OnePlus 10T will support 160W fast charging. As per a leak report, the device may come with a 16GB + 512GB configuration.

The handset is expected to carry a 6.7-inch AMOLED display panel with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The camera unit in the device is expected to include a 50MP primary Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP auxiliary sensor.

The OnePlus 10T is expected to be a successor of the OnePlus 10 Pro which was launched earlier this year. This will be the brand’s third device under the OnePlus 10 series including the OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus 10R.

