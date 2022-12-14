OnePlus 10T 5G receiving Android 13-Based OxygenOS 13 update: Details

OnePlus has finally rolled out the Android 13 based OxygenOS 13 update for OnePlus 10T. The Chinese smartphone maker first rolled out the OxygenOS 13 update for older smartphones.

The OnePlus 10T 5G was launched with Android 12 based OxygenOS 12 on August 3, and went on sale in India on August 6. Now, four months after its launch, OnePlus has finally started rolling out the update to its flagship smartphone.

The OxygenOS 13 update for OnePlus 10T 5G has a size of 4.4GB. That’s why the customers are advised to free at least 5.5GB of storage space for the installation. The stable update will first arrive for users who signed up for the Open Beta versions and will then be gradually seeded to more users.

That means the non-beta OnePlus 10T 5G users will get the OTA notification at a latter time.

Users who cannot wait can also download their region-specific update and perform a manual install as instructed on the forum post.

OnePlus 10T 5G OxygenOS 13 update: What’s New?

The OnePlus 10T gets all the Android 13 features along with plenty of OnePlus-specific customisations like its new ‘Aquamorphic’ design language, which provides enhanced visual comfort to users. The update has also brought a new shadow-reflective clock and the Shelf feature has been optimised as well. The update will bring performance enhancements and optimisations to widget design, fonts and system icons as well.

The update also includes a new always-on display that will show live information received from apps including music, ride-hailing or food delivery. However, the feature only supports a limited number of third-party apps. It also gets a new sidebar toolbox that opens a floating window inside apps.

Other updates include optimisations for Screencast and earphone connectivity. There are also more optimisations added to the Insight and Portrait Silhouette always-on displays, which gets more personalisations. There is also a handy automatic pixelation feature which will automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot, according to OnePlus.