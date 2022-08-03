OnePlus 10T 5G launch today: Expected price, specifications, and how to watch launch event live

The most-awaited OnePlus 10T 5G smartphone will debut in India and globally today at 7:30 PM. The smartphone is the latest device from the company. The device has been confirmed to have a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip and a 6.7-inch AMOLED display. This OnePlus 10T 5G will be available in two color options — Moonstone Black and Jade Green.

OnePlus will also launch the its next version of Android-based skin, OxygenOS 13 along with the OnePlus 10T 5G today. OxygenOS 13 is likely to bring several new features, animations, and new optimisations for compatible devices.

OnePlus 10T launch event live watch

OnePlus 10T 5G launch event will be held in New York at 10:00 ET. According to Indian time, the launch event will start at 7:30PM IST. The event will be live-streamed via OnePlus’ website, the company’s social media handles or YouTube page. The launch event is being hosted at the Gotham Hall, New York City. You can also tap on the embedded livestream link below to watch the event live here.

The OnePlus 10T 5G is expected to price between Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000. However, this is just a speculation and readers are advised to wait for an official announcement from the brand.

OnePlus 10T: What to expect

OnePlus has tipped some of the key features of the OnePlus 10T and has revealed the design of the device on its official website and social media channels. The OnePlus 10T 5G has been confirmed to come with a large 6.7-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. In addition, the company has declared that OnePlus 10T will be one of the first smartphones to feature the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM. This is highest RAM capacity seen in any flagship so far.

The OnePlus 10T 5G will feature a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The camera module will have the Hasselblad branding.

The device will pack a 4,800mAh dual-cell 6C battery. The device have crazy fast charging speeds with 150W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

