OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition to launch in India soon

Bengaluru: OnePlus announced the launch of the OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition in India that will be exclusively available on Amazon.in. The smartphone packs 5,000 mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC charging support that is claimed to charge the battery from 1-100 per cent in 32 minutes. As the name suggests, the smartphone comes with a new Prime Blue colour option.

In addition, Amazon users who purchase the all-new OnePlus 10R Prime Blue can also avail of a three-month Amazon Prime subscription for free.

The company said that the launch of the Prime Blue Edition also doubles up as a celebration of the brand’s long-standing partnership with Amazon.

“The special Prime Edition has been crafted with the seamless integration of leading hardware and software at a truly affordable price point, making it even more accessible to the OnePlus community and users in India,” NNavnit Nakra, India CEO and Head of India Region, OnePlus India, said in a statement.

OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition Specification

It comes with a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It features one of the largest vapor chambers in OnePlus smartphone that allows the device to run even the most graphic intensive games smoothly while maintaining frame rates and power consumption.

It is powered by the flagship MediaTek chipset Dimensity 8100-MAX AI along with OnePlus’ signature OxygenOS software, the OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition is the all-new avatar of OnePlus’ performance flagship for 2022.

The smartphone is equipped with 80W SUPERVOOC charging and a 5,000 mAh battery that can be charged from 1-100 per cent in 32 minutes.

It comes with a rear triple camera system with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 119-degree field of view, a 2MP macro camera, and electronic image stabilization (OIS), delivering an outstanding photography experience for users to capture the essence of the festive season.

“As India gets ready for the festive season, Amazon Great Indian Festival (AGIF) is back to be a part of our customers celebration. We are excited to partner with OnePlus India and bring our customers the powerful ‘OnePlus 10R Prime 5G’ to our customers pan India,” said Noor Patel, Vice President, Amazon India.