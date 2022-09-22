OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition launched in India; Check price, specs

OnePlus has launched the new OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition in India via Amazon while the Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 has gone live for Prime subscribers. The new special edition of the OnePlus smartphone has similar specs as the regular OnePlus 10R but it flaunts a new Prime Blue colour option.

In addition, buyers of the smartphone can get a 3-month Amazon Prime subscription for free by purchasing it on Amazon. The new OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition is only available in a single variant option.

You can check price, specification and features about the new OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition 5G smartphone below:

OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition: Price and offers

As mentioned, the OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition is available in a single variant option and it is priced at Rs 32,999. Buyers can get Rs 1750 instant discount when paying via SBI credit card. In addition to this, buyers can also get up to Rs 15,200 discount in exchange for your old smartphone.

OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Editions specifications

It comes with a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It features one of the largest vapor chambers in OnePlus smartphone that allows the device to run even the most graphic intensive games smoothly while maintaining frame rates and power consumption.

It is powered by the flagship MediaTek chipset Dimensity 8100-MAX AI along with OnePlus’ signature OxygenOS software, the OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition is the all-new avatar of OnePlus’ performance flagship for 2022.

The smartphone is equipped with 80W SUPERVOOC charging and a 5,000 mAh battery that can be charged from 1-100 per cent in 32 minutes.

It comes with a rear triple camera system with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 119-degree field of view, a 2MP macro camera, and electronic image stabilization (OIS), delivering an outstanding photography experience for users to capture the essence of the festive season.