OnePlus 10 Pro gets OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2 based on Android 13, Check what’s new

OnePlus 10 Pro is currently receiving the OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2 based on Android 13. The smartphone manufacturer (OnePlus) had earlier rolled OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 1 for its 10 Pro users. The new update on the OnePlus 10 Pro offers several new features, improves efficiency, and personalization fixes bugs and much more.

OnePlus informed about the update through its post on the OnePlus Community forums. The details about the OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2 update are mentioned below in detail.

Aquamorphic Design Adds Aquamorphic Design theme colors for enhanced visual comfort. Applies the Aquamorphic Design philosophy to animations to make them natural and vivid. Adds a Home screen world clock widget to show the time in different time zones. Upgrades to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, with a new behavior recognition feature, which recognizes complex gestures and provides optimized interactions. Applies real-world physical motions to animations to make them look more natural and intuitive. Optimizes fonts for better readability. Enriches and optimizes illustrations for features by incorporating multicultural and inclusive elements.

Efficiency Adds Meeting Assistant to enhance the meeting connection and introduces an option to make notifications more subtle and less distracting. Adds large folders to the Home screen. You can now open an app in an enlarged folder with just one tap and turn pages in the folder with a swipe. Adds media playback control, and optimizes the Quick Settings experience. Adds more markup tools for screenshot editing. Optimizes Shelf. Swiping down on the Home screen will bring up the Shelf by default. You can search content online and on your device.

Seamless interconnection Optimizes earphone connectivity to deliver a more seamless experience.

Personalization Optimizes Bitmoji to offer more Always-On Display animations. Optimizes Insight Always-On Display, with more personalized Always-On Display settings available. Optimizes Canvas Always-On Display, with more drawing tools and line colors available.

Security & privacy Adds an automatic pixelation feature for screenshots of chats. The system can identify and automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect your privacy. Adds regular clearing of clipboard data for privacy protection. Optimizes Private Safe. The Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) is used to encrypt all files for enhanced security of private files.

Health & Digital wellbeing Adds Kid Space, providing screen time limit, ambient light reminders, and Eye-protecting display features.

Performance optimization Adds Dynamic Computing Engine to improve the system speed, stability, battery life, and app experience. Optimizes Dolby Sound effects with enhanced spatial sound field perception and more accurate sound sourcing.

Gaming experience Upgrades to HyperBoost GPA 4.0 to stabilize the frame rate and balance the performance and power consumption in key scenarios.

System Improves system stability for some scenarios. Fixes an issue where icons would sometimes overlap in Quick Settings. Fixes an issue where a panel might be automatically pulled down from the status bar in some cases. Fixes an issue that might cause auto brightness to respond slowly. Fixes an occasional flicker issue that might occur when your device screen is turned off or on. Fixes an issue where the Quick Settings background might appear transparent. Fixes an issue where you might be unable to wake your screen by double-tapping it in Guest mode. Fixes an issue where your screen might be slow to wake when the Power button is pressed. Fixes an issue where the “Other” category might take up a huge portion of your device storage.

Camera Fixes an issue where the Camera would lag.



Things to keep in mind

Users should keep in mind that the update is beta software and is less stable than the official version. Users should make a full system backup before installing it. Users are advised to keep the battery level above 30% while the storage space on the device should be atleast 5GB. The carrier version devices are not compatible with the Open beta builds.