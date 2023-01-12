OnePlus 11 full review: What did the new phone get right and wrong? Find here

OnePlus’ next phone is called the OnePlus 11 5G. It’s currently available in China, and the phone is set to launch globally on February 7, 2023. The phone is on full display on OnePlus China’s website. The company launched the phone in China on Wednesday, a month ahead of global release.

As revealed by OnePlus, in just 51 minutes, the OnePlus 11 managed to outsell every other Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phone in terms of their first sales.

Considering the list of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones currently released in China include the Xiaomi 13 series, Vivo X90 series, Nubia Z50, and iQOO 11, this is a rather impressive feat by the OnePlus 11—and one that shows the company’s continued relevance in its home market. On a side note, OnePlus has also confirmed that over 80% of OnePlus 11 buyers so far in China opted for the 16 GB model of the phone.

Design

The OnePlus 11 has a similar design to the OnePlus 10 Pro, except that the square shape has been turned into a round shape. The back has a ceramic-like shine, a premium look. The alert slider did not disappear this time, and the build quality is very good. Fingerprint recognition is also in the right place. This time OnePlus 11 uses the largest vibration motor in Android phones. The vibrations are the closest to the iPhone, which is a unique selling point of the OnePlus 11. Unfortunately, the USB-C port is still USB 2.0.

Display

According to the specs, the screen of the OnePlus 11 should be top-of-the-line. 2K resolution, high refresh rate, and LTPO are there. Especially with their LTPO 3.0, they have evolved again. How fast or slow you swipe your finger affects the refresh rate in real-time. There is no color shift even when squinting.

The panel on this display is still the same as the Samsung E4 from two years ago. meaning it will be more power-hungry than the latest E6 panel, and the maximum brightness will be lower. If you are outdoors in direct sunlight, you may not be able to see the screen. Some people care more about DC dimming or high-frequency PWM dimming, which is not available in OnePlus 11.

Camera

The camera on OnePlus 11 is really good. As the sensors in all three cameras are good, the OnePlus 11 does a great job of taking very nice pictures with any lens at any time. The colors will be more vibrant than reality, but not too vibrant. It can reproduce the ambiance of the moment. The dynamic range is excellent, and the balance of clarity and sharpening effects is good. In most scenes, photos taken by auto mode and night mode are the same, so it is unnecessary to purposely select the night mode for night photos, very convenient.

The ultra-wide camera is as good as the main camera for most scenes. Unless you zoom in to look all around the picture, it can really get about the same image quality as the main camera. the Purple-fringing issue is almost non-existent, or at least better than the Xiaomi 13.

The main camera supports up to 8K 24fps, the ultra-wide camera supports 4k 30fps, and the telephoto only 1080P 30fps. the main camera and ultra-wide camera are both flagship phone level. However, the telephoto is limited by the resolution and does not look as clear as the other two cameras. You can zoom in and out of the recording at 4k 30fps.

Battery

The charging power of the OnePlus 11 is not particularly high, but 100w can also meet the needs of most people. 5 minutes to charge 28%, a full charge only takes 25 minutes, the same as 120w iQOO 11. There is no wireless charging. The battery life is also similar to iQOO 11. It is the regular level of an 8 Gen 2 phone.