Older Pixel devices are expected to get these Google Pixel 9 series features

The Google Pixel 9 series have been launched recently and they feature a bunch of new features. Some of the exclusive features that are available on the devices include Auto Frame and Reimagine features. If you are someone who has an older Pixel smartphone, you might get these features soon.

According to Android Authority and Assemble Debug (X user) there is evidence that the Google Photos app might bring features like Auto Frame and Reimagine to the older Pixel devices. The publication has said that there are three variants of the Google Photos app. While the first version is meant for non-Pixel Android devices, the second one was meant for Pixels launched between 2021 and 2023. The third variant was meant for Pixel devices launched in 2024 (i.e. Pixel 9 series).

The Photos app that is in 2024 Pixel devices gets code strings that include Auto Frame and Reimagine features. These code strings are also found in Google Photos app (v6.99) that is meant for Pixel devices that launched between 2021 and 2023. This simply means that these two features might be landing in the older Pixel devices that launched between 2021 and 2023.

The publication has also suggested that the regular version of Google Photos app that is meant for non-Pixel devices did not include code strings for Auto Frame and Reimagine. This means that we can be sure that the non-Pixel devices will not get the update and this will be a Pixel-exclusive only.