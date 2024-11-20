Official images of Vivo S20 teased ahead of official launch, S20 Pro to offer Dimensity 9300+

The Vivo S20 series will be launching soon in China and the devices have been officially teased through images. The Vice President at Vivo, Jia Jingdong has revealed that the official images of the devices. We can observe that there is a similarity of the devices in terms of design with the Vivo S19 line-up.

The Vivo S20 Pro device will be offering a periscope lens for telephoto photography. It will be offered with a Dimensity 9300+ processor on-board. Both the smartphones will be offered with BOE Q10 OLED screen. The device was showcased by Chinese tennis player Qinwen Zheng who won gold medal in 2024 Olympics (Paris). The pictures of Vivo S20 pro that was present in the hands of Zheng had hero colours. The colours were made to mimic gold silk and phoenix features mentioned Jia.

Speaking about camera setup on the devices, the vanilla S20 will be offering two cameras at the rear while the Pro variant will be having two cameras. The Aura light ring LED will be offered in both the devices. The Vivo S20 series will be exclusive for the China market and we can expect the devices to launch in other markets as V series devices. It can be assumed that both the devices can be offered in the V50 series.

The Vivo S20 will have 6500mAh semi-solid-state battery but have a thickness of 7.19mm and weigh just more than 180 grams.

We expect to hear more details about the Vivo S20 series from the manufacturer.