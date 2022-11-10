Oculus Founder builds new VR headset that can kill user in real life if they die in the Game

A VR headset manufacturing company named Oculus Rift has created a new VR headset that can kill users in real life if they die in the video game. The headset will achieve this terrifying feat with three explosive charges attached to it. The explosive charges are programmed as such that they will blast if your character gets killed in the game. The charge modules are placed directly at the wearer’s forebrain. Once the player hit zero points, their head would apparently explode.

This is similar to the popular thriller Japanese series Alice in Borderland, in which the VR Headsets work as contraptions that would literally kill people who lost the game.

The founder of Oculus Rift, Palmer Luckey, shared an image of this VR headset on his official Twitter handle and wrote, “To commemorate the Sword Art Online Incident of November 6th, 2022, I made the OQPNVG, the first virtual reality device capable of killing the user – if you die in the game, you die in real life.”

This caused a huge commotion on social media. Many users were terrified of this new VR headset as no one would want to lose their for game. Many commented that this VR headset should not be mass-produced and should not be sold as it endangers human lives. One said that you don’t need to create something terrifying just because you can create it.

A Twitter user commented, “That is legitimately terrifying, I would be too chicken to play. I wonder whether placebo-ing this for special forces CQB virtual reality training could subdue the manifestation of mental states that are adversarial to battlefield performance. The device is scary to look at!”

“Palmer Luckey should be the first to try it. I don’t see how you could invent this and not be the first to test it,” wrote another user.

Another user stated, “Sir you could create a mix between Saw and Sao with this.”

To ensure the safety of the users, Palmer plans to create an anti-tamper mechanism that will make the VR headset impossible to remove or destroy. However, it is still quite dangerous to try it on himself as there is a huge chance of failures that could occur and kill the user at the wrong time. This is also why he is convinced that, like in SAO, the final triggering should be tied to a high-intelligence agent that can determine if conditions for termination are indeed correct. That’s why he said that the headset is just a piece of office art for now.

He just wanted to remind everyone that there are still many things we can explore in the field of gaming and game design. Palmer claims that as far as his knowledge goes, this is the first non-fiction example of a VR device that can kill the user. However, he is sure this will not be the last.