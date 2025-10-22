Nubia Z80 Ultra unveiled in China, will be available globally in November

Advertisement

The Nubia Z80 Ultra has been unveiled in China and the company has mentioned that the global launch will take place on November 6. The flagship device is powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset along with a massive 7200mAh Si/C battery.

Specifications

The Nubia Z80 Ultra offers 6.85-inch BOE X10 AMOLED screen with refresh rate of 144Hz. The resolution of the screen is 1.5K (1216 x 2688 px). A 16MP selfie camera on the device is placed under the display.

Advertisement

When it comes to rear camera, the device gets 64MP periscope camera with 1/2″ sensor while the ultra-wide camera is 50MP. There is a 50MP Light and Shadow Master 990 primary sensor. Nubia offers optional photography kit for vintage camera look.

The device is powered by a Snapdragon Elite Gen 5 SoC and it is coupled with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM. The storage goes up to 1TB. There is a composite liquid metal cooling solution in the device.

When it comes to rear panel, the device comes with Light White, Phantom Black and a Vincent van Gogh-inspired Starry Sky Collector’s Edition. Price of the device starts at CNY 4999 ($701) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage.