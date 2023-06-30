Nubia Red Magic tablet to launch on July 5; Know what to expect from it

The Nubia Red Magic tablet will be launched on July 5 and ZTE has revealed about it. The company has not yet revealed the full specifications of the device. The Red Magic Gaming Tablet will be offered with a diagonally big screen, thin bezels, front-facing single camera, mentioned its official Weibo page. The company will also launch Red Magic Dao TWS earbuds.

Even though there is no specific confirmation about the specs of the Red Magic Gaming Tablet, we know the rumoured specs of the device (through leaks by Digital Chat Station). The gaming tablet is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset. The screen size is expected to be 12.1” (LCD/ OLED) and diagonally it appears to be quite big.

Speaking of RAM, we expect it to offer up to 12 GB RAM. There are chances that the tablet might get a 10,000 mAH battery and weight 605g like the ZTE Axon Pad. We can expect 80W fast charging on the device too.

The company will also launch a gaming smartphone along with the Nubia Red Magic tablet. The new device will be Red Magic 8S Pro and it will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen2 processor. The device will offer 165W fast charging and a battery of 6000 mAh. It might get 16GB RAM and 512GB storage space. The processor on the device will be Android 13.

Recently, the smartphone with model code NX729S_V1A appeared in AnTuTu benchmarking tests. The particular variant of the smartphone scored 1,704,020 on AnTuTu benchmarks.