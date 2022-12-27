Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Series Gaming smartphones launched: Offers Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and up to 16GB RAM

Nubia has launched two gaming smartphones in the form of Red Magic 8 Pro and Red Magic 8 Pro+.

Technology
By Pratyay 0
Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro launch
Image credit: Nubia

Nubia has launched two gaming smartphones in the form of Red Magic 8 Pro and Red Magic 8 Pro+ in China. Both smartphones come with the latest Qualcomm chipset- Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and are quite focused on gaming.

We have described both smartphones in detail below.

Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro and Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro+ share all features except from RAM and storage.

The Red Magic 8 Pro series offer 6.8” AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution. The refresh rate of the smartphone is 120Hz while the touch sampling rate is 960 Hz. In terms of camera, the Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro offers 16MP primary camera along with a triple camera setup. The triple camera setup consists of 50MP Samsung sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide angle and a 2 MP macro sensor. The selfie camera is placed under the display.

Related News

Best 5G Phones under Rs 30,000 that you can consider as your…

Are you tired of carrying documents while commuting? These…

OnePlus 10 Pro receives a great response in its first sale…

Top smartphones in 2021, yet to be launched in India

In terms of processor, the Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro gets Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset which is paired with a Red Magic R3 chip for gaming. There is the presence of 3.5mm audio jack, USB-C, and nine separate antennas. The devices offer Android 13-based RedMagic OS out of the box.

RAM and storage

Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro gets a 6000 mAh battery along with 80W charger in the box. The device can be charged from 0 to 100 percent in a matter of just 35 minutes. Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro+ on the other hand gets a smaller battery (5000 mAh). It is bundled with a 165W fast charger.

When it comes to storage variants Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro is offered in 8 /128 GB, 8/256 GB, and 12/256 GB variants. The prices start at CNY 3,999 (MRP 47,559).

On the other hand, the Red Magic 8 Pro+ is offered in 12/256 GB, 16/512 GB, and 16/1 TB. The prices of the device start at CNY 5199 (MRP 61,830).

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.