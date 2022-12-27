Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Series Gaming smartphones launched: Offers Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and up to 16GB RAM

Nubia has launched two gaming smartphones in the form of Red Magic 8 Pro and Red Magic 8 Pro+ in China. Both smartphones come with the latest Qualcomm chipset- Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and are quite focused on gaming.

We have described both smartphones in detail below.

Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro and Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro+ share all features except from RAM and storage.

The Red Magic 8 Pro series offer 6.8” AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution. The refresh rate of the smartphone is 120Hz while the touch sampling rate is 960 Hz. In terms of camera, the Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro offers 16MP primary camera along with a triple camera setup. The triple camera setup consists of 50MP Samsung sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide angle and a 2 MP macro sensor. The selfie camera is placed under the display.

In terms of processor, the Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro gets Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset which is paired with a Red Magic R3 chip for gaming. There is the presence of 3.5mm audio jack, USB-C, and nine separate antennas. The devices offer Android 13-based RedMagic OS out of the box.

RAM and storage

Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro gets a 6000 mAh battery along with 80W charger in the box. The device can be charged from 0 to 100 percent in a matter of just 35 minutes. Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro+ on the other hand gets a smaller battery (5000 mAh). It is bundled with a 165W fast charger.

When it comes to storage variants Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro is offered in 8 /128 GB, 8/256 GB, and 12/256 GB variants. The prices start at CNY 3,999 (MRP 47,559).

On the other hand, the Red Magic 8 Pro+ is offered in 12/256 GB, 16/512 GB, and 16/1 TB. The prices of the device start at CNY 5199 (MRP 61,830).