Nubia Red Magic 10 Pro+ scores extremely well on AnTuTu benchmark, manages 3102960 points

Nubia has recently launched the Red Magic 10 Pro and 10 Pro+ smartphones and the devices are quite efficient and powerful. The devices get Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Edition. Well, the Snapdragon 8 Elite is the latest SoC offered by Qualcomm and the ‘Extreme Edition’ offers slightly higher clock speeds (as compared to the regular).

The Nubia Red Magic 10 Pro+ has scored 3102960 points on the AnTuTu benchmark, revealed latest leak by Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore on X (@Sudhanshu1414). This is 99% percentile score on the benchmark. The score is quite impressive as AnTuTu seldom shows 100% on its scale.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite is made on TSMC’s N3E node and offers total of eight Oryon cores. There are two prime cores and six efficiency cores. The onboard GPU is an Adreno 830.

Nubia Red Magic 10 Pro+ is offered with either 16GB or 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM. When it comes to storage the device offers 512GB or 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. Both the RAM and storage aspects can help boost AnTuTu score. There is also a presence of sophisticated cooling solution on the smartphone.

The Nubia Red Magic 10 Pro+ offers 6.85-inch 1.5K BOE Q9+ OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and up to 2000 nits peak brightness. The device offers RedMagic AI OS 10.0 custom skin based on Android 15. The back camera setup includes 50MP OmniVision OV50E40 sensor, 50MP ultra-wide lens and 2MP macro sensor. There is a 16MP under-display front facing camera. Connectivity wise we get 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, USB Type-C and much more. In terms of battery we get 7050mAh battery with 120W fast charging.