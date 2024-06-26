Now you can book IndiGo tickets easily on WhatsApp! Know how

Indigo has made booking flight tickets more easy with the launch of the AI-enabled chatbot 6Eskai. The 6Eskai is an AI-enabled chatbot, which allows users to book tickets easily on WhatsApp. For your information, the 6Eskai Ai-feature has been launched in partnership with Google’s Riafy technologies.

The 6Eskai works just like a digital travel agent who will be always ready to deliver service at your request. It offers a plethora of services such as booking flight tickets, check-ins, and boarding pass-related queries. You can even get answers to random travel or flight-related questions.

How to Book Indigo Flight Tickets on WhatsApp

Step-1: Open WhatsApp and send a ‘Hi There’ message to +91 7065145858.

Step-2: You will be presented with the feature and its introduction that says, “Hello there! I am 6Eskai, your friendly IndiGo customer experience AI support.How can I help you today, you can ask about your query in a few words, or refer to the below frequently explored topics.

Step-3: The options such as booking flight tickets, Web check-in, Boarding Pass, and flight status, among others.

Step-4: Reply with ‘Book flight tickets’ option.

Step-5: The Chatbot will ask you about your origin, destination city, and dates.

Step-6: After answering all the questions by 6Eskai, it will show flight options.

Step-7: Select a suitable option and proceed further.

Step-8: Make an online payment, and you are done.