WhatsApp new feature: Now join or leave ongoing WhatsApp group calls anytime with Joinable calls

New Delhi: Facebook-owned WhatsApp on Monday rolled out a new feature where the users can join a group video or voice call even after its started, and you see the participants in a video call screen the way you see on various communication apps.

WhatsApp said that the ‘Joinable calls’ reduce the burden of answering a group call as it starts, and brings the spontaneity and ease of in-person conversations to group calling on WhatsApp.

If someone in your group misses a call when the phone rings, they can still join whenever they like. You can also drop-off and re-join so long as the call is still ongoing.

Group calling on WhatsApp currently allows up to eight participants to video call with each other.

“We’ve also created a call info screen so you can see who is already on the call, and who has been invited but not yet joined. If you hit ‘ignore’ you can join later from the calls tab in WhatsApp,” the company said in a statement.

When you receive a group video call, the incoming WhatsApp group video call screen will show the participants currently on the call, and the first contact listed will be the participant that added you, the company informed.

Group video call history will appear in the ‘CALLS’ tab.

You can tap the call history to view the individual participants from the call, according to WhatsApp.

For over 400 million users in India, WhatsApp video calls are an easiest medium to connect to their loved ones especially in the social distancing times.