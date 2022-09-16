Now get iPhone 14 within minutes via Blinkit in India

Now get iPhone 14 within minutes via Blinkit in India

New Delhi: As tech giant Apple made its iPhone 14 series available in India on Friday, Zomato-owned quick-commerce platform Blinkit announced that it has partnered with Unicorn Info solutions to deliver next-generation iPhones at your doorstep within minutes.

On the microblogging site Twitter, Albinder Dhindsa of Blinkit said that this service is currently available in Delhi, Gurugram and Mumbai.

“We have partnered with @UnicornAPR to bring Apple iPhone and accessories to Blinkit customers within minutes,” Dhindsa wrore on Twitter.

“Update to the latest @letsblinkit app version on your iOS and Android phones to buy,” he added.

Blinkit’s tie-up with Unicorn marks the first time Apple products are made available to customers on a quick-commerce platform like Blinkit, where they can get their hands on iPhone, iWatch, Airpods, and multiple Apple accessories within minutes.

The 10-minute delivery platform was acquired by Zomato for Rs 4,447 crore (about $568 million).

Meanwhile, customers in India can get the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 for Rs 79,900 and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus for Rs 89,900 (iPhone 14 Plus will be available from October 7).

They can get iPhone 14 Pro for Rs 129,900 and iPhone 14 Pro Max for Rs 139,900 (starting prices).