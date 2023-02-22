Now foreign travelers from these countries can make UPI payments in India

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has launched a new payment facility for international travelers visiting India. With this facility, all inbound travelers coming to India can make local payments using Unified Payments Interface (UPI) while they are in the country. According to RBI’s statement, the facility is already available from Tuesday.

According to the statement, all the travellers from G-20 nations can avail of the facility at select international airports of New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

The G20 countries are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union (EU).

They can make UPI payments by linking their prepaid payment instruments (PPI) wallets, which will be issued to them after their arrival in the country. The PPI wallets will have to be linked to UPI for making payments.

The delegates from G20 nations can also avail this UPI facility at meeting venues. The UPI-linked wallets will be issued by private lenders ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank along with two non-bank PPI issuers named Pine Labs Private Limited and Transcorp International Limited.

The statement released by RBI reads, “Travellers visiting India can now experience the convenience of UPI payments at over five crore merchant outlets across India, that accept QR Code-based UPI payments.”

Meanwhile, India and Singapore unveiled the linking of their real-time digital payments systems. The move is aimed at facilitating cheaper and safer cross-border remittances and benefit members of the Indian diaspora in Singapore.