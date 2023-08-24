Now, find songs on YouTube by humming; Here is how

YouTube, the popular video-sharing platform owned by Google, has introduced an exciting new feature for music lovers. This feature allows Android users to search for songs by humming or recording a snippet of the melody. The announcement was made on YouTube’s ‘Test Features and Experiments’ page.

During this experimental phase, users can switch from regular voice search to the innovative song search function. By humming a tune or recording a short snippet of the melody (lasting more than three seconds), users can prompt the virtual music genie to identify the song. Once the song is recognized, a range of results will be presented.

Although this feature is in its early stages, it has already caught the attention of Android users worldwide. A fortunate group of users is currently trying out this melodic experiment.

But that’s not all – YouTube has more in store. To enhance user experience, the platform is testing a smart organization feature for the Subscriptions feed. This feature gathers multiple uploads from the same creator within a short time period and displays them in an easily accessible shelf. This helps viewers find the content they want and also supports creators by reducing the need for constant uploads.

The main goal is to make it easier for users to discover and engage with videos as they browse through their feed. YouTube is also embracing artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance its offerings. Recently, the platform introduced an AI-generated video summary feature. These short summaries offer a quick overview of a video’s essence, assisting users in deciding if it’s of interest. It’s important to note that these AI-generated summaries are meant to complement the descriptions provided by content creators.