Nothing teases its upcoming smartphone; Could be CMF Phone 1

Nothing recently launched a new variant of its non-flagship Phone 2a. Now, the UK-based startup has teased another smartphone via social media platform X , formerly known as Twitter. The teased product is expected to be its next smartphone. According to reports, the upcoming product by the Carl Pei-led smartphone company could be a new device under its sub-brand CMF. There is no reports of it being the next flagship Nothing Phone 3.

The upcoming handset is tipped to be the CMF Phone 1 with the model number A015. Tipsters have also revealed some of the specifications of the CMF Phone 1. Check them here.

CMF Phone 1 leaked Features



Tipster @Technerd_9 has shared a post on Twitter stating that the CMF Phone 1 will feature a plastic frame and could have either a polycarbonate or a vegan leather back panel. The other leaked feature we know about is it will feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. While the bezels are tipped to be uniform, it is suggested they may be thicker.

As for its processor, the device will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC. It will likely be offered with 6GB RAM and two UFS 2.2 storage variants of 128GB and 256GB. The storage space will also have external storage expansion via microSD card. Moreover, the device is also tipped to be equipped with extended RAM feature, with the smartphone having 6GB+2GB RAM.

However, no Glyph interface was spotted on the back of the smartphone, but there appears to be a protective case on the phone.

As per camera specs, the device will sport a dual camera setup at the back with a 50MP primary camera and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, while it may also sport a 16MP selfie shooter on the front. It is also reported that the CMF Phone 1 may house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging (wired).