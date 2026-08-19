Nothing sub brand CMF to release new pair of earbuds, teaser released

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CMF, sub-brand of Nothing, will reportedly not launch any new smartphone this year. However, the company might be working on a new pair of earbuds. The rumours have come true as CMF’s latest teaser has proven the speculations of a new product.

The teaser has confirmed that CMF will soon launch a new pair of wireless earbuds. The teaser image shows a stem-style earbud to us, with an overall white/silver color scheme and an orange tip.

However, we don’t have any clue about the upcoming CMF earbuds name yet.

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The CMF Buds Pro 2 were launched in 2024, while the Buds 2 and Buds 2 Plus came out last year. So, it is being suspected whether these earbuds could be the CMF Buds 3, or Buds 3 Pro, or Buds 3 Plus, or something like that.

More details will be known about the CMF earbuds as the company might release new teaser of them in the coming days ahead of their launch.