Nothing Phone 4a with updated Glyph Bar min-LED lights teased

Nothing is all set to launch it’s latest smartphone series Noting Phone 4a, that will include two models Nothing Phone 4a and Nothing Phone 4a Pro, on March 5, 2026. Ahead of it’s launch, there is much discussion about the device’s features and design.

The speculations have risen by a notch as Nothing has recently released a new teaser showcasing a white variant of the upcoming smartphone. The new Nothing Phone 4a has been teased in a new white colour with a seemingly updated Glyph Bar min with LED lights.

Nothing Phone 4a teased

The teaser images of the Nothing Phone 4a shows the device with an updated Glyph bar next to the camera island. It sports six square LEDs featuring 9 individually controllable mini-LEDs. These are expected to be programmable and brighter than the LEDs on previous Nothing phones.

The notable features seen in the teaser images are that it carries the Essential key placed on the left. Meanwhile, the Volume control buttons and what appears to be the power button are placed on the right.

Nothing Phone 4a Series

Nothing has confirmed that the upcoming Nothing Phone 4a will debut on March 5, 2026. It will carry two phones -Nothing Phone 4a and Nothing Phone 4a Pro. The series will also be launched in India on the same day and will be available for purchase via Walmart-owned Flipkart.

Both the smartphones are tipped to come powered by Qualcomm chipsets and in 8GB+128GB RAM and storage configurations. Both the smartphones are tipped to be launched in two colour options -black and white.

The Pro variant – Nothing Phone (4a) Pro is also tipped to have IP65 rating for dust and water resistant. It is also rumoured that the company may offer up to five years of security update to the smartphone.

The Pro model is also rumoured to carry a 5,080 mAh battery with 50W fast charging support.

Meanwhile, Nothing is also expected to launch a pair of over-ear headphones, might be the Nothing Headphone (a) alongside the Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro.

However, speculations might or might not come true. All details will be revealed after the series launch on March 5.