Nothing Phone 4a series to unveil on March 5

Advertisement

Nothing is gearing up to unveil its Nothing Phone 4a series including Nothing Phone 4a and Nothing Phone 4a Pro on March 5, 2026 globally. Ahead of the scheduled launch, e-commerce platform Flipkart has created a microsite of the upcoming series, confirming the phones’ availability.

The Flipkart listing does not reveal anything about the upcoming phones. “Nothing Phone 4a series. Launching 5 March, 4:00pm,” the listing says. It further has a ‘Notify button’ for those interested in keeping tabs on the updates about the upcoming Nothing phones.

Nothing (4a) series launch on March 5

As mentioned above, Nothing has revealed that the upcoming series will consist of two smartphones — Nothing Phone (4a) and Nothing Phone (4a) Pro. The smartphones will be equipped with UFS 3.1 on board storage and bigger batteries as compared to their predecessors – Nothing Phone 3a and Nothing Phone 3a (Pro).

Advertisement

Both smartphones – Nothing Phone (4a) and Nothing Phone (4a) Pro are tipped to come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processors.

Exact name of the chipsets stay under covers though. The duo is also said to come in 8GB+128GB RAM and storage configurations. Rumours also suggest that the smartphone may come in black and white colour options.The Pro variant – Nothing Phone (4a) Pro is tipped to come with IP65 rating which means it will be resistant to dust and water.

It is also rumoured that the company may offer up to five years of security update to the smartphone. On the battery front, the handset may be backed by a 5,080 mAh battery with 50W fast charging support.Alongside the Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro, Nothing is also expected to launch a pair of over-ear headphones that may be called Nothing Headphone (a).

Also Read: Vivo V70 series set to launch in India on February 19 with premium features