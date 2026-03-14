Nothing Phone (4a) series sets day-1 sales record on Flipkart in Rs 30,000 segment

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The new Nothing Phone (4a) series lineup, from Nothing, has made a strong debut in India, achieving the largest first-day sales on Flipkart in the 30,000 rupee smartphone category, as per the company.

The recent Nothing Phone (4a) series, including the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro, went on sale recently and was in high demand among its buyers shortly after its appearance on Flipkart. The company representatives indicated that the sales were higher than the previous first-day records in the same price range on the platforms.

The brand has observed that India remains one of its most significant markets, and there is increasing interest in the brand in its unique design language and software experience.

The basic variant of the Phone (4a) costs approximately Rs 31,999 in the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option, with more expensive models existing in the increased memory and storage options. The smartphones are mainly sold via Flipkart and some retail partners.

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The new devices carry on both the signature transparent-themed design and Glyph light interface used by the company, and they are lit up on the back panel to give notification messages and visual indicators.

Other major attractions are:

An AMOLED display with a high refresh rate.

Intel Core i7 processor is intended to perform better.

The main camera system has a 50-megapixel camera.

An extensive battery having rapid charging capabilities.

Refreshed Nothing OS software experience.

The positive sales on the first day reflect growing consumer concern for the brand in the Indian competitive mid-premium smartphone market. The recent introduction will enable Nothing to consolidate its competitiveness with other established smartphone manufacturing companies that play in the same price bracket.