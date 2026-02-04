Nothing Phone (4a) and (4a) Pro launch timeline tipped

Advertisement

Nothing Phone (4a) and Phone (4a) Pro launch timeline has been tipped following CEO Carl Pei naming them as “complete evolution” last week. Known tipster Yogesh Brar has revealed that the Nothing Phone (4a) and (4a) Pro will be launched in the global markets in early March, to be exact on March 5.

Last week, CEO Carl Pei mentioned the upcoming Nothing Phone (4a) phones, calling them a “complete evolution”. However, the CEO didn’t mention any details about the phone and it’s launch timeline.

According to the tipster, the Nothing (4a) model and pro model will come with UFS 3.1 storage. In comparison, it’s predecessor, the (3a) models have UFS 2.2 storage.

According to leaks reports, both models will use Snapdragon 7-series chipsets. According to a EU database, the device will likely pack a 5,000mAh battery with supports for 50W. The battery will also rated at 1,400 charge cycles. For comparison, the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro has a 5,000mAh battery also rated at 1,400 cycles.

It will also likely be IP65 rated. According to company CEO, the 4a models will be equipped with upgraded display and cameras too. With upgraded features, the price may hike.

Pei stated that Nothing will not be launching a flagship this year, so there is a lot riding on the Phone (4a) series.

