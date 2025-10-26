Nothing Phone (3a) Lite spotted on Geekbench, key specs and price revealed

Advertisement

Nothing Phone (3a) Lite has been spotted on Geekbench listing with key specifications. The Nothing Phone (3a) Lite 5G is expected to make it’s debut in two colour options in early November. Ahead of it’s official launch, the phone’s key specifications and price has been reveale via a leaked report.

The phone with model number A001T was seen on the Geekbench listing. This device is believed to be the Nothing Phone (3a) Lite.

The model spotted on Geekbench was also listed the Dimensity 7300 SoC, runs Android 15, and has 8GB of RAM onboard. The single and multi-core test scores were also listed, which are 1,003 and 2,925 points,, respectively. But in another run, the device scored 1,023 and 2,920 points.

The leaked report has revealed that the Nothing Phone (3a) Lite will be priced at €249.99 in France. However, the price might vary in other European countries, with prices starting from €239.99 for the 8GB/128GB version of the Phone (3a) Lite’s, which sources claimed, could be the single variant the phone will be offered. The smartphone is said to come in two colors – white and black.

The company has not revealed many details about the phone yet. But, it could release more information as launch time comes near.

