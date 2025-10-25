Nothing Phone 3a Lite likely to launch very soon, check specifications and other details

Advertisement

Nothing is expected to launch its latest mid-range smartphone i.e. Nothing Phone 3a Lite very soon. Recent report from French publication Dealabs has mentioned the launch of the device in Europe in early November. The device is expected to start at EUR 249.99 in France, mentioned the publication.

Specifications

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite will be available in a single configuration- 8GB RAM + 128GB of storage. The colour options that will be available on the device are Black and White.

Advertisement

According to recent Geekbench listing, the smartphone will have a model number of A001T. It will be powered by an octa-core processor and it is likely to be a MediaTek Dimensity 7300. The GPU on the device is Mali-G615 MC2.

The Geelbench listing has mentioned that the device will offer 8GB of RAM and Android 15 out of the box. The Nothing Phone 3a Lite has reportedly scored 1003 points in the single-core test and 2925 points in the multi-core test. When it comes to GPU performance, the device scores 2,467 points in the OpenCL benchmark.