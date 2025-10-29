Nothing Phone 3a Lite launched globally, gets powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chip

Advertisement

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite has been launched globally and the device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chip. The device offers 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Primary camera of the device is 50MP.

Specifications

Nothing Phone 3a Lite gets a 6.77-inch Full-HD+ display with (1080×2392 pixels) and refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The peak HDR brightness of the device is 3000 nits and the pixel density is 387ppi. The touch sampling rate is 1000Hz.

Advertisement

A MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chip is paired with 8GB of RAM and the storage is up to 256GB of built-in storage. There is a provision for MicroSD card slot up to 2TB. Glyph Light notification indicator is present on the rear panel of the device.

When it comes to the triple rear camera, the device offers 50MP primary camera with OIS and EIS. The main camera is joined by 8MP ultrawide camera. The third camera specs are unknown. The punch-hole display packs a 16MP selfie camera.

Connectivity wise the device gets support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, and OZSS connectivity. The device also gets in-display fingerprint sensor. Nothing Phone 3a Lite offers IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. The device gets 5000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support.