Nothing Phone 3a is likely to offer telephoto camera, eSIM and much more: Leak

Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Plus is expected to be in the pipeline and we can expect the launch of both the devices in 2025. The devices were also spotted in the database of IMEI sometime earlier. There are a lot of specifications of the device that has been leaked on the internet and we have some new leaks.

According to the new leaks, the Nothing Phone 3a will be offering an upgrade in the camera specifications and that will include telephoto camera. On the other hand the Phone 3a Plus will be offering a periscope zoom camera.

If the leaks are to be believed the Phone 3a series will be the initial devices in the Nothing line-up to offer dedicated sensors for optical zoom. According to the reports by Android Authority, the Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Plus and CMF Phone 2 have codenames steroids, asteroids_plus, and galaga, respectively. While the Phone 3a will offer telephoto camera, the Phone 3a Plus will offer periscope zoom camera.

On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 3a and the Phone 3a Plus will be offering support for eSIM. There will be dual-SIM configuration on the devices added the report.

Another device that will be getting launched in 2025 will be CMF Phone 2 and it will offer physical SIM only. Speaking about the processor, the Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Plus will be equipped with Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC. On the other hand, the CMF Phone 2 will be offering a MediaTek SoC.

Speaking about the OS, the Nothing Phone 3a series will be getting Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.1 user interface. The devices are expected to be launched in Q1 of 2025.