Nothing Phone 3 launch expected in 2025, Company CEO Carl Pei hints at upcoming launch

Nothing is looking to launch its next smartphone Nothing Phone (3) next year and the company CEO Carl Pei has hinted about the upcoming launch. The Nothing Phone (2) was launched way back in July 2023 and it is almost a year since its launch. The company CEO in its X post has revealed that the Nothing Phone (3) will be launched in 2025 and it is all because of AI.

“For the last two months, we’ve been designing and prototyping AI interactions. Today, I want to show you some initial concepts to give you a better idea of what I’m talking about. Expect this to be improved and gradually introduced, starting with Phone (3) next year. It’s important we get the product right, integrating hardware and AI in a way that is both useful and brings a smile to people’s faces”, said the company CEO Carl Pei in his latest X post.

It is quite nice to hear that Nothing is not hurrying for the launch of the smartphone. Nothing has also mentioned that they are investing more time to “redefine the user interface to enable a highly personalized and dynamic user experience as AI is integrated at a system level across smartphones”.

Nothing has launched the Phone 2a special edition in India and the device offers some cosmetic changes as compared to the regular variant.

Nothing Phone (2a)

Nothing had launched the Phone 2a in the first week of March 2024 at a starting price of Rs 23,999 for 8GB + 128GB variant . Speaking about the Nothing Phone 2a, the device was launched in India with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC and it features an AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It has a dual rear camera setup, led by 50-megapixel primary sensor. The phone offers an IP54-rating for dust and water-resistance. The device also boasts a Glyph Interface at the rear. It gets a 45W fast charging support.