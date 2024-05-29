Nothing Phone 2a Special edition launched in India, Offered with red, yellow and blue accents

Smartphone manufacturer Nothing has added a new variant to the already launched Nothing Phone 2a device. The Nothing Phone 2a Special Edition is offered in a unique red, yellow, and blue colour scheme. The device gets cosmetic touch on the exterior and there is no hardware change on it. The Nothing Phone 2a Special Edition is powered by the same MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC that powers the regular Phone 2a.

The Nothing Phone 2a Special edition will be sold through Flipkart starting from June 5. Buyers should keep it in mind that it will be limited in small quantities. Nothing Phone 2a Special edition is priced at Rs 27,999 for a single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. Users can get Rs 1000 discount as a part of the limited-period offer. This means that the final price of the smartphone is Rs 26,999.

Nothing Phone (2a)

Nothing had launched the Phone 2a in the first week of March 2024 at a starting price of Rs 23,999 for 8GB + 128GB variant . Speaking about the Nothing Phone 2a, the device was launched in India with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC and it features an AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It has a dual rear camera setup, led by 50-megapixel primary sensor. The phone offers an IP54-rating for dust and water-resistance. The device also boasts a Glyph Interface at the rear. It gets a 45W fast charging support.

The device received two updates NothingOS 2.5.3 and Nothing OS 2.5.4 that solved bug issues and offered camera optimisations. Now, the company has launched another OS update for the Phone 2a. The Nothing Phone 2a users can check the availability of the Nothing OS 2.5.5 firmware update for their device by heading to Settings > System > System Update.

