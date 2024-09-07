Nothing Phone (2a) Plus is now available in Europe, Check price and variants

Advertisement

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus smartphone has been launched in India along with other markets in July. However, the device was not released in Europe back then. The manufacturer has now launched the device in the European market. The pre-orders of the device are already started and the sales and shipments will begin on September 10. The smartphone will be available across multiple retailers including Amazon, Saturn and MediaMarkt.

The configurations of the smartphone are the same as earlier and it is available in two color options- Black and Grey. However, we only get a single 12GB + 256GB configuration on the smartphone. There is no availability of 8GB + 256GB variant. The company might bring the base variant at a later date.

Price

The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus is available at £399 in UK. On the other hand, the device costs CHF 399 in Switzerland and €459 in the Nordics. On the other hand, the smartphone costs €20 extra in parts like France, Italy, Ireland, Portugal and Eastern Europe.

Specifications

The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus gets a Dimensity 7350 Pro SoC. The new chipset is an octa-core processor that offers 2x Cortex-A715 cores clocked at 3.0 GHz and 6x Cortex-A510 units @ 2.0 GHz. The device gets 50MP front camera at the front while at the rear the device gets 50MP (24mm) primary camera and 50MP ultrawide lens. There is a massive 5000mAh battery in the device and that supports 50W wired charging. The device offers Nothing OS 2.6 based on Android 14 out of the box. Users get ChatGPT integration along with new News Reporter Widget on the device.