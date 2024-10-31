Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition launched in India, Will be limited to 1000 units

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition has been launched in India and the smartphone is limited to 1000 units only. The Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition is a result of Community Edition Project that started in March of this year. The ideas about hardware design, wallpaper design, packaging design and marketing campaign were taken from Nothing community members in different stages.

The special edition of the device gets glow-in-the-dark design at the rear. There is a phosphorescent material coating at the back.

“The Community Edition Project was developed on Phone (2a) Plus. With just 1,000 units produced, it is our rarest device to date. The phone will be available on a first come, first served basis where community members who participated in the project will be given priority. The creative platform focuses on the idea of finding your own source of inspiration and clarity. The firefly and the illuminated path represent the ability to shine and stand out, even in darkness. The final slogan “community spirit” echoes the idea that leaning on others can help illuminate your individual spark,” said the official website.

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition is priced at Rs 29,999 for a sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Apart from India, the device will be available in the UK, Europe as well as the US.

Speaking about the camera, the Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition offers the same specs as the Phone (2a) Plus. When it comes to front camera, there is a 50MP front camera (housed in a punch-hole cutout). At the rear of the device we get a 50MP (24mm) primary camera and 50MP ultrawide lens. We get a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen that offers a refresh rate of 120Hz. There is MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro 5G SoC with up to 12GB RAM. The battery on the device is 5000mAh battery and it supports 50W fast charging. Like the other Nothing smartphones, we do not get a charger bundled with the device. The device offers Nothing OS 2.6 based on Android 14 out of the box.