Nothing Phone  (2a) Community Edition will be launched on October 30, Know the features

Nothing has introduced the Nothing Phone (2a) way in early 2024 and the company received very positive feedback from the users (regarding the model). The Nothing Phone (2a) was introduced in a special edition in May. The company had also introduced a blue colour variant in April. It seems that the smartphone manufacturer will be introducing another special edition of the smartphone- Nothing Phone (2a) Community Edition.

The Nothing Phone (2a) Community Edition will be launching on October 30, 11:00 GMT. The special edition of the smartphone is a result of the Nothing Phone (2a) Community Edition Project. The project started in March 2024 and the ideas about hardware design, wallpaper design, packaging design and marketing campaign were taken from Nothing community members in different stages.

“Six months, four stages, one phone. Across that time we’ll be collecting entries for the design of the ultimate version of Phone (2a). Spanning hardware, wallpapers, packaging, and marketing, winners at each stage will get the chance to engage directly with the Nothing Team as they bring their creations to life”, said the official website of Nothing.

The winners of every stage involved in the project will be invited to the Community Edition launch event in London. The launch will be on October 30.

There is no change in processor, camera specs, battery, display and major hardware of the device. The Nothing Phone (2a) the device will be launched with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC and it will feature an AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It has a dual rear camera setup, led by 50-megapixel primary sensor. The phone offers an IP54-rating for dust and water-resistance. The device also boasts a Glyph Interface at the rear. It gets a 45W fast charging support.