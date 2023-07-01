Nothing Phone 2 up for pre-order now! Place your order before Limited-time Offers runs out

The Nothing Phone (2) is set to debut officially at a special online event on July 11. Ahead of the launch, Flipkart has started the “pre-orders” for the upcoming handset from June 29.

Interested buyers can place the pre-orders for the upcoming Nothing Phone 2 for a refundable deposit of only Rs 2000 on Flipkart. However, you need to hurry as the pre-order offers are only available for a limited time. So, it seems more like a reservation system than pre-order.

Those customers who have placed pre-order get to choose their preferred color variant of the Nothing Phone 2 from July 11 at 9 PM local time to July 20 at 11:59 PM local time. After selecting the desired colour variant of the phone they can pay the remaining balance and get their Nothing phone (2).

Moreover, the pre-order comes with it’s own perks including exclusive discounts and offers. By pre-booking the Nothing Phone 2, can get the Nothing Ear (stick) TWS earbuds for Rs 4,250, down from the normal price of Rs 8,499.

buyers can purchase the case of the Phone 2 at a discounted price of Rs 1,299 instead of the regular price of Rs 499. Additionally, grab the Nothing Phone 2 screen protector at just Rs 399 (original price Rs 999) and receive a 45W fast charger for only Rs 1,499 instead of Rs 2,499. You can claim as many of these as you want.

Other than this, you can also enjoy instant cashback when using leading banks’ credit and debit cards for your purchase.

If you’re interested in being among the first people in India to own the Nothing Phone (2), then “pre-order” it now. The date of the first open sale seems to be set at July 21

Nothing Phone 2 Specs

While the screen size of the Nothing Phone 2 has not been officially disclosed, it is expected to feature a 6.7-inch display, 0.15 inches larger than its predecessor. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, the Nothing Phone 2 promises enhanced performance. With an improved 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, it ensures seamless multitasking and ample space for your files and applications.

Also Read: Nothing Partners With Supergroup Swedish House Mafia For A New Glyph Composer