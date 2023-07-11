Nothing Phone 2 India Launch Today: Expected Price, Specifications, How to Watch Livestream

Nothing is scheduled to host the launch event for the debut of the Phone 2 in India and global markets in the evening today. The launch event will go live in the evening at 8.30pm IST today. You can watch the live stream of the launch event on the company’s website as well as its official YouTube channel. Nothing has partnered with Flipkart for the launch of this device. The smartphone is already available for pre-orders in India via the e-commerce platform.

The company has also announced that customers can visit the Nothing Drops pop-up stores to buy the Nothing Phone 2 in person.

Nothing Phone 2 India launch live stream details

Nothing Phone 2 India launch event will start at 8.30pm IST today. The live-stream will be available on the company’s website and official YouTube channel.

Nothing Phone 2 price in India, availability (expected)

Nothing has confirmed that the Phone 2 will come in two colour variants — white and dark grey/ black and is available for pre-order for a refundable deposit of Rs. 2,000.

We will know the price of the Phone 2 in India after the company announces it at the launch event. However, leak reports have suggested that it could have a launch price of Rs 42,000 or Rs 43,000 for the single variant.

While another report has stated that the Nothing will introduce two storage configurations for the phone 2- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage, which is tipped to be priced at EUR 729 (roughly Rs. 65,600), and EUR 849 (roughly Rs. 76,500), respectively.

Nothing Phone 2 specifications (expected)

Nothing has confirmed that the Phone 2 will sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display and be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The upcoming smartphone will also pack a 4,700mAh battery.

Apart from this, the company has not revealed any other specification details bout the upcoming device. Leaks and reports suggest that the Nothing Phone 2 will be coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB onboard storage. It is speculated to run Android 13-based NothingOS 2.0.

The dual camera rear unit could is tipped to comprise a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX890 sensor, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens. Meanwhile, for selfies and video chats, the Nothing Phone 2 is said to sport a 32-megapixel camera on the front.