Nothing Phone 2 gets BIS certification, launch eminent in India

Nothing Phone (1) that launched last year became a major hit among the masses. Now the company is planning to launch the next edition of Nothing Phone. The Nothing Phone (2) will be more premium than the Nothing Phone (1) and Carl Pei has mentioned about it earlier. The Nothing Phone (2) has received BIS certification and this makes its launch eminent in the upcoming months.

The Nothing Phone (2) is expected to offer the Snapdragon Series 8 series processor (most probably the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) and the launch is expected to launch somewhere during Q3 or Q2 of this year. This means that the smartphone will be a device meant for the upper-mid range segment buyers.

The BIS certification image shows that the Nothing Phone (2) has a model number-Nothing AIN065. Even though the specification of the device is still under dark, the Nothing Phone (1) upgrade is expected to offer some premium specs. The device is expected to offer 6.67-inch AMOLED display that will offer a 120Hz refresh rate. The RAM offered on the device will be up to 12GB while the storage of the device can go up to 256GB.

When it comes to the battery of the device, we get a 5000mAh battery that will get 67W fast charging support. When it comes to operating system, the device packs an Android 13-based Nothing OS out of the box. Speaking about the back camera setup, we might get a triple camera setup. The company might stick to the old dual camera setup at rear. However, we might see a 50MP primary camera along with OIS.

Connectivity features on the device will probably include Dual SIM support with 5G connectivity, in-display fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C charging, GPS, NFC, Wi-Fi and much more.

Speaking from the price point of view, the Nothing Phone 2 is expected to have a starting price of more than Rs 35,000. The Nothing Phone (1) had a starting price of Rs 32,999 when it launched in India.