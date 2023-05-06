Nothing Phone (2) confirmed to launch in India

Nothing Phone (2) smartphone is ready to make its debut in the market soon. The company has teased that the highly anticipated phone could be launched in Summer 2023 in global market. Now, the company has confirmed that it will arrive in the Indian market too.

Advertisement

Nothing Phone (2) launch in India

The Nothing Phone (2) will be the successor of the Nothing Phone 1, which was launched in the Indian market last year. the phone will feature various improvements and top notch specs and features. Popular online e-commerce platform Flipkart has confirmed that the Phone (2) will launch in India too. Flipkart has made a small web page for the upcoming smartphone.

Nothing founder and CEO Carl Pei has hinted that the device will target the premium market. The device has also been confirmed to carry a Snapdragon 8 series chip rather than the Snapdragon 700 series on the last gen model.

Leak reports have suggested that the said Snapdragon 8 series chip could be the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. In other words, the Phone (2) is a flagship grade smartphone.

As of right now, Nothing has only teased the global launch of the device with a video teaser on Twitter and a Summer 2023 launch timeline.

The other features which were expected to be seen in the Nothing Phone (2) are a unique LED Glyph design that was first introduced on the Phone (1) along with Red LED indicator that was spotted on the teaser video.

There is not much information about the device yet. We will likely get more details about it as the launch nears.