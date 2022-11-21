Nothing Phone 1 receives massive price cut of Rs 10,500 on Flipkart

The Nothing Phone (1) has received a price cut on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. The Nothing Phone 1 smartphone is currently on sale on Flipkart for Rs 27,499 against its original price of Rs 37,999. With bank and exchange offers you can purchase the device under Rs 16,000 on Flipakrt.

If you are planning to buy a smartphone, then you should hurry up and get it now at an affordable price.

Nothing Phone (1) discount

The 8GB+128GB model of the Nothing Phone (1) is being offered at Rs 27,499 with as mush as 27 per cent discount on Flipkart. Whereas the 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB models are available at Rs 30,400 and Rs 32,499, respectively. The Nothing Phone (1) smartphone is available in two colour options- Black and White.

Flipkart is also offering an exchange discount on its purchase that offers up to Rs 17,500 off. The bank offers on the e-commerce platform include a 10 percent instant discount on Federal Bank Credit/Debit Cards up to Rs 1,500 and a 10 percent quick discount on Punjab National Bank Credit Cards up to Rs 1,250. Customers with Flipkart Axis Bank Cards can get a 5 per cent cashback.

Buyers can also purchase it with simple EMI options -standard and free. The first month of No-Cost EMI for Nothing Phone (1) costs Rs 4,584. Nothing Phone (1) buyers will receive a 25 percent discount on a Discovery+ membership.

Nothing Phone (1) Specifications

The phone features a cutting-edge Glyph user interface and sports a 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED screen with an adjustable refresh rate of 60Hz to 120Hz. The screen also has a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 layer protection and HDR10+ support. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ octa-core engin

The smartphone comes with a dual camera set up including a 50 MP Sony IMX766 flagship primary sensor on the rear. Camera features include Scene Detection and Night Mode.

There is a 16MP front-facing camera to capture selfies. Nothing has claimed that the phone’s battery life will last up to 18 hours on a single charge and two days of standby. The phone has quick charging capabilities and is claimed to charge from zero to fifty percent power in just thirty minutes.