Nothing Phone (1) price hiked in India, Here’s how much it costs now

Nothing has hiked the price of Nothing Phone (1) just after a month of its launch in India. Manu Sharma, Nothing India’s Vice President and General Manager, revealed the new price of Nothing Phone (1) on Twitter. As per the vide president, this price buff comes from “fluctuating currency exchange rates and rising component costs”.

Now, interested customers will have to pay Rs 1000 more to buy the Nothing Phone (1). It is available for sale on Flipkart.

Let’s look at the new price of Nothing Phone (1).

Nothing Phone (1) price in India

According to the company, the Nothing Phone (1)’s price now starts at Rs 33,999 for the base 8GB/128GB option while the 8GB/256GB model costs Rs 36,999. The top-in-the-line 12GB/256GB variant carries a new price tag of Rs 39,999. You can buy the Nothing Phone (1) in two colour options: Black and White via Flipkart.

Prior to the price hike, the cost of the Nothing phone (1) was set at Rs 32,999, Rs 35,999 and Rs 38,999 for the three variants respectively. That means the price has been hiked by Rs 1000.

Nothing Phone (1) Specifications

The Nothing Phone (1) sports a unique Glyph interface at the back, which houses thousands of LEDs that lights up when the user receives a phone call or any notifications. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor that has an Adreno 642L GPU to handle the graphic needs. The Nothing Phone (1) is available with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

It comes with a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ OLED panel, that has a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate supports, 2400×1080 pixel resolution, and up to 1200 nits peak brightness. However, users have reported the software limits the brightness to 700 nits. Nothing Phone (1) boots Android 12-based Nothing OS out of the box.

The smartphone flaunts a dual rear camera setup that houses 50MP primary sensor and 50MP ultra-wide shooter. The camera features include OIS and EIS image stabilisation support. For selfies and video calls, the device has a 16MP front-facing camera.

The device carries a 4,500mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging and 15W Qi wireless charging. The company has promised to provide three years of Android updates and four years of security patches every two months.