Nothing Phone (1) adds support for Airtel, Jio 5G in India

Nothing Phone (1) is quite popular among buyers for its unique design. Currently, the smartphone has received its latest update in the form of Nothing OS 1.1.5 and this provides the device with a 5G update. This means that the Nothing Phone (1) supports 5G network offered by Airtel as well as Jio.

Steps of updating your Nothing Phone 1 to 5G

Turn on Settings > System > select sytem update> check for new updates> Install the Nothing 1.1.5 update > Download > Install

While Airtel offers 5G NSA connectivity, Reliance Jio offers 5G SA connectivity.

Nothing Phone (1) Specifications

The Nothing Phone (1) sports a unique Glyph interface at the back, which houses thousands of LEDs that lights up when the user receives a phone call or any notifications. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor that has an Adreno 642L GPU to handle the graphic needs. The Nothing Phone (1) is available with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

It comes with a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ OLED panel, that has a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate supports, 2400×1080 pixel resolution, and up to 1200 nits peak brightness. However, users have reported the software limits the brightness to 700 nits. Nothing Phone (1) boots Android 12-based Nothing OS out of the box.

The smartphone flaunts a dual rear camera setup that houses 50MP primary sensor and 50MP ultra-wide shooter. The camera features include OIS and EIS image stabilisation support. For selfies and video calls, the device has a 16MP front-facing camera.

The device carries a 4,500mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging and 15W Qi wireless charging. The company has promised to provide three years of Android updates and four years of security patches every two months.

Price

Currently Nothing Phone (1) starts from Rs 29,999 and goes up to Rs 35,999 on Flipkart. Users can get multiple offers on the smartphone during the Diwali deal.