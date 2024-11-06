Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 is now available on Nothing Phone (2), know the updated features

Nothing OS 3.0 Open beta 1 is now available for Nothing Phone (2) smartphones and users can download the latest OS for upgraded features. For those who are unknown, the Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 is based on the Android 15. Nothing will also offer the Nothing OS 3.0 Open beta 1 for its other smartphones, mentioned its community forum.

Some of the important features that are offered in the Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 are Shared widgets, Lock screen, Smart Drawer, Quick Settings, Enhanced pop-up view, Camera Improvements and much more. The company is yet to announce the date of the release of the Android 15 stable version. If you are one of those users, who own a Nothing Phone (2), you can install the Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1. However, installing the update on the primary device is not advisable because of the nature of Beta version. Due to Google’s rollback rules, your data might be lost and Nothing will not be responsible for it.

How to install in the Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 in Phone (2)

Users should ensure that they have installed NOS version 2.6 with build number Pong-U2.6-241016-1700

The users can download in the APK from the Nothing community website

Go to Settings> System> Update to Beta version

Users can check for new version by tapping on ‘Check for new version’

The release date for Open Beta 1 for Nothing smartphones is mentioned below.

Phone (2a): Available now

Phone (2): November 6th

Phone (1): December 2024

Phone (2a) Plus: December 2024

CMF Phone 1: December 2024

True Nothing OS

Nothing might build its own mobile OS that will be an alternative to the Google/Apple duopoly. During the TechCrunch Disrupt 2024, Nothing CEO and founder Carl Pei has confirmed that they are looking forward to explore the possibilities of a true Nothing OS. While criticizing Google/Apple ecosystem, Carl praised smartphones as “our most important gateway to the people we care about and the information we need to consume.” He added, “We’re thinking about how we manoeuvre here…and maybe create something of our own. Some kind of operating system.”