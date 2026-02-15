Nothing opens Flagship store in Bengaluru

Advertisement

Bengaluru: In a significant move underscoring India’s growing importance in the global tech landscape, London-based hardware startup Nothing has launched its first exclusive retail outlet in the country. Backed by Tiger Global, the company has chosen Bengaluru its largest market in India for this milestone expansion.

The newly inaugurated two-storey retail space is designed as more than just a storefront. It aims to deliver an immersive brand experience, showcasing Nothing’s product portfolio alongside experimental projects. Customers can purchase devices and branded merchandise, with select products available for on-site customization.

Co-founder and CEO Carl Pei said the store reflects the company’s distinctive design philosophy. The layout draws inspiration from a production facility, featuring simulated assembly lines where purchased products appear as if fresh off manufacturing. Demonstration zones also highlight durability tests, including USB port and water resistance evaluations, offering visitors a behind-the-scenes glimpse into product engineering.

The outlet will feature offerings from both Nothing and its budget-focused sub-brand CMF, which was spun off last year. CMF operates out of India and maintains a joint venture with homegrown original design manufacturer Optiemus.

According to the reports, Pei emphasized the strategic positioning of the two brands. While Nothing caters to a niche, premium audience, CMF is aimed at the mass market delivering thoughtfully designed products at competitive price points rather than generic rebranded devices.

Market data reflects India’s central role in the company’s growth story. According to reports, Nothing commands over 2% of India’s smartphone market share and emerged as the fastest-growing smartphone brand in Q2 2025, posting an 85% year-on-year surge in shipments.

The move comes amid intensifying competition in India’s premium retail tech space. Tech giant Apple is also expanding its footprint and is set to open its sixth Indian store in Borivali, Mumbai.

Notably, this Bengaluru outlet marks Nothing’s first standalone store outside London, its global headquarters. The company has also announced plans to open additional stores in Tokyo and New York, although timelines remain undisclosed.

Founded in 2020, Nothing raised $200 million in Series C funding last year at a valuation of $1.3 billion, led by Tiger Global, with participation from global investors. To date, the startup has secured $450 million in funding, positioning itself as one of the fastest-growing consumer tech brands globally.